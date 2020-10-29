Roglic wins Vuelta stage 8 and cuts gap behind Carapaz

Alto de Moncalvillo, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Primoz Roglic powered clear of Richard Carapaz to win the eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday and close the gap on Carapaz in the overall classification.

Slovenia's Roglic absorbed a late attack from Carapaz and then pulled away to cross the line 13 seconds ahead of his Ecuadorian rival, with Ireland's Dan Martin coming in third.