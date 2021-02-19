Rogue India distributes $500 million among terrorist-outfits to intensify proxy war against Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :India had lodged a proxy war against Pakistan by baking global terrorist outfits, deploying a sufficient military in Afghanistan, thousands of paramilitary soldiers and launching a largish aid programme to count benefits for its people. Furthermore, the Modi regime had provided helicopter gunships to the Afghan National Army, the first shipment of lethal weaponry to Kabul, had further changed the nature of India's engagement with Afghanistan.

India is using Afghan soil to build and unify various fugitive and terrorist outfits, financed with billions of US Dollars, and then being sent to carry out terrorist activities in various cities of Pakistan including Baluchistan and Peshawar.

At the intersection of energy-rich Central Asia, Pakistan is globally acknowledged as a pivotal geostrategic state.

Especially after the launch of China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC), it has started emerging as a trade and transit hub in South East Asia. With the completion of CPEC, Pakistan would not only ease its internal energy constraints through earning revenue in terms of rents and transit fees, but will also improve its strategic footing through generating regional stakes in its stability.

To sabotage the game-changer corridor project, India is playing the role of a spoiler and making all-out attempts to sabotage it through political upheaval.

According to the official sources of the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI), a renowned think tank, Pakistan had emerged as a new hub of economy directly linked with China and the Central Asian states providing the shortest route.

The 3,200km-long corridor is intended to connect the world's second largest economy, China, with the middle East and Central Asia by reducing an alternative sea route distance via the Malacca Strait around 10,000km.For Pakistan, the combined value of the CPEC infrastructure projects would be equivalent to 17 percent of Pakistan's GDP in 2015, while the economic corridor would create some 700,000 direct jobs between 2015 and 2030, by adding up to 2.5 percent to the country's growth rate.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan foreign office in November, 2020 had issued a dossier containing 'irrefutable evidence' about Indian-sponsored terrorism through huge funding, raising Modi-led $500 million anti-China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cell and the unification of terror outfits to intensify terrorism in the country.

Noted security analyst Imtiaz Gull told APP that Pakistan foreign office role was commendable to consistently sensitising the world community and continually exposing India to not let the International community be misled by Indian propaganda.

The world community and the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanism should be fostered to react on the dossier which had been presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidences of Indian state-sponsored terrorism," he said. Following the February peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban group, there has been a marked escalation in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan, which are most often claimed by the above mentioned group, which originates in Afghanistan, he observed.

A United Nations' (UN) monitoring team report reveals that, in Afghanistan around 6,000 to 6,500 local Taliban, fugitive militants from other parts of the world belong to the various factions of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban. These groups had established their bases located in eastern Afghanistan, the report reveals.

While many recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan have been traced to Tehreek-i- Taliban splinter groups backed and funded by India and some of the fugitive militants have joined the self-styled and self-defined Islamic State (IS) group.

These Indian funded and fully backed Taliban are not only fighting with the Afghan and coalition forces, but are also engaged in attacks in various parts of Pakistan, the UN report reveals. The UN report further observes that the membership figure of the IS in Afghanistan is around at 2,200.Noted defence analyst Lt General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi told APP that the subversive agenda and fake attempts by the Indian media on the behest of the Pakistan obsessed Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) war designs were reflective of their nefarious and particular biased mindset against Pakistan.

It was needless to say that the Indian media's absurd claims for various ongoing social, political and diplomatic events continued to hit new lows, he said adding, the Indian media and the Modi's regime would be better advised to look at their farmer's protests, political turmoil and unrest currently going on in India.

It may be mentioned here that the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri during his weekly media briefing had already exposed the evil will and propaganda design.

Chairman Pakistan-China Institute and Senator, Mushahid Hussain Syed called upon the United Nations and United Nations' Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to urgently begin investigations by de-listing the fake NGOs created by India, using their Names to malign Pakistan, as its forced hybrid war against Pakistan. He said regurgitation of false propaganda at world fora had brought a bad name to India and claims by India had exposed clearly, adding now it could neither change facts nor divert attention from Modi's state-terrorism continued in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) including its egregious violations of human rights of Kashmiri people.

He said the self-serving Indian claims and reports on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had no meaning, basis and logic.

Syed while condemning the Indian nefarious propaganda and smearing campaign against Pakistan, demanded the UN and EU to bring India to justice for its exposed designs and efforts to tarnish the image of Pakistan by adopting an evil narrative.

Meanwhile, to give India and other anti state elements a befitting reply, Pakistan and China had set up a 'Rapid Response System' so that fake news, propaganda and all challenges to CPEC could be countered jointly, he informed.