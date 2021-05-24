Rohingya camps in Bangladesh report single-day high for new COVID cases

DHAKA, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :– Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh recorded the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases Sunday with 49 new infections, pushing the total tally to 992.

After testing 312 Rohingya, 49 were reported positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the office of Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) said in a report released Sunday night.

So far, 665 Rohingya have recovered from the disease, including 11 in the past day.

To stem the spread of the virus in the congested makeshift Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh, authorities on May 20 imposed a 12-day full lockdown at the five most infected camps out of a total 34, excluding new settlements of around 20,000 Rohingya on a remote island in the country's southern Bay of Bengal.