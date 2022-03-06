UrduPoint.com

Rohit Lauds Jadeja's All-round Skills After Big Test Win

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022

Mohali, India, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian skipper Rohit Sharma called Ravindra Jadeja one of the world's best all-rounders after the left-hander stood out in the team's crushing Test win over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

India won the first of the two Tests -- Virat Kohli's 100th five-day match and Rohit's first as longer-format captain -- inside three days by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali.

Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 and claimed a match tally of nine wickets with his left-arm spin to be named man of the match.

"To me he is one of the top all-rounders," Rohit told reporters.

"Look at the performances. In the past as well, when we played in India his contribution with the bat lower down the order and picking those crucial wickets... he seems to be adding a lot more to his game every time he plays." Jadeja, 33, is currently placed third in the Test all-rounders list behind Ravichandran Ashwin and number one Jason Holder of the West Indies.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is fourth and England's Ben Stokes sixth.

Coming in at number seven, Jadeja recorded a Test best in his second century of his career and put on marathon partnerships to steer India to 574-8 after they elected to bat first.

He put on 130 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin and then an unbeaten 103-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohammed Shami.

Rohit said he is keen to utilise Jadeja's batting more in the future.

"He's hungry to get runs and do well for the team. We all know his bowling. Everyone knows about his fielding. I hope I get the opportunity to use his batting more in the future," said Rohit.

"He brings so much balance to the team as well."Jadeja has hit three triple centuries including a best of 331 for his state side Saurashtra while batting at number four.

He has played 58 Tests for India since his debut in 2012, scoring 2,370 runs at an average of 36.

