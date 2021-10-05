UrduPoint.com

Rojas Out As Mets Manager After Playoff Bid Falls Short

New York, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The New York Mets ended Luis Rojas's reign as manager on Monday after the team's latest bid to return to the playoffs ended in disappointment.

A statement from the Mets said the team had declined the option to retain Rojas for the 2022 season.

The team said the fate of remaining coaching staff would be decided in the "next several days".

The statement said Rojas had been offered the chance to remain with the organisation in a "yet to be determined capacity".

"The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager," Mets president Sandy Alderson said.

"He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities.

These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time." The decision comes after the Mets finished third in the National League East with a record of 77-85.

The team led the division in early August but imploded during a 6-18 run that effectively scuppered their bid to reach the playoffs.

"We live in a results-oriented business, and I am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn't reach our goals this season," Rojas said in a statement.

The Mets have not reached the postseason since advancing to the wild card game in 2016, where they were beaten by the San Francisco Giants.

