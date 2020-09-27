UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roland Garros Starts In Shadow Of Coronavirus And 'ridiculous' Cold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Roland Garros starts in shadow of coronavirus and 'ridiculous' cold

Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Roland Garros got underway in the "ridiculous" cold of Paris on Sunday still in the grip of the coronavirus which organisers had hoped they would escape by unilaterally pushing back the clay court Grand Slam event by four months.

Play started with the tournament's new retractable roof closed over Court Philippe Chatrier.

Outside on the eerily quiet grounds of an event limited to just 1,000 fans it was a different story as temperatures dropped to a shivering 10 degrees (50F).

Only 15 minutes of play was possible before heavy rain brought a suspension with former world number one and recent US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka complaining over the bitterly cold conditions.

"We are sitting like ducks," the two-time major winner raged after just three games of her opener against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

"It's too cold, it's eight degrees, I live in Florida. This is getting a little ridiculous. I'm not waiting," she said before storming off to seek shelter deep inside Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Related Topics

World Victoria Paris Florida Sunday Event Court US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

2 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

32 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

47 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

47 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.