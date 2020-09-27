Roland Garros starts in shadow of coronavirus and 'ridiculous' cold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Roland Garros got underway in the "ridiculous" cold of Paris on Sunday still in the grip of the coronavirus which organisers had hoped they would escape by unilaterally pushing back the clay court Grand Slam event by four months.

Play started with the tournament's new retractable roof closed over Court Philippe Chatrier.

Outside on the eerily quiet grounds of an event limited to just 1,000 fans it was a different story as temperatures dropped to a shivering 10 degrees (50F).

Only 15 minutes of play was possible before heavy rain brought a suspension with former world number one and recent US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka complaining over the bitterly cold conditions.

"We are sitting like ducks," the two-time major winner raged after just three games of her opener against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

"It's too cold, it's eight degrees, I live in Florida. This is getting a little ridiculous. I'm not waiting," she said before storming off to seek shelter deep inside Court Suzanne Lenglen.