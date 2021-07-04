UrduPoint.com
Roma Boss Mourinho Laments 'terrible Loss' Of Spinazzola

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Roma boss Mourinho laments 'terrible loss' of Spinazzola

Milan, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :New Roma coach Jose Mourinho on Sunday lamented the "terrible loss" of Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola with a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury during Friday's 2-1 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium in Munich, the day Mourinho arrived in Rome.

"It's a terrible loss for Italy, but imagine how terrible it is for me who won't have him for about six months," Mourinho told TalkSport.

"(Chelsea's) Emerson Palmieri is a good player, with experience. But Spinazzola was playing in an incredible way." Former Tottenham boss Mourinho returns to Italy 11 years after leading Inter Milan ot the treble -- Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old Portuguese posted a video on Instagram at the team's Trigoria training centre, where he remains in quarantine.

"Two more days to stay away from the players," said the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Porto coach.

"But it's OK. The weather is amazing, I can be out, I can see the training sessions, I can organise and speak with the assistants that are taking care of them.

"So all good. We all feel sorry about the loss of our Spinazzola for a few months, but that's football and we have to be ready to start next week."

