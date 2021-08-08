UrduPoint.com

Roma Complete Signing Of Uruguay Full-back Vina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Roma complete signing of Uruguay full-back Vina

Rome, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Uruguay left-back Matias Vina has signed for Roma from Palmeiras in a deal worth an initial 13 million Euros ($15.3 million), the Italian club announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Roma said that Vina had signed a five-year contract and that the transfer agreement includes unspecified "performance-related clauses".

Brazilian side Palmeiras also have the right to a percentage of the profits from any future sale of the 23-year-old, although Roma did not say how much.

"I have dreamed of playing in Europe since I was a child, and to be able to achieve that goal while playing in a Roma shirt is something that makes me very proud," Vina told the Roma website.

Vina has made 16 appearances for Uruguay and played in all five of country's matches at the recent Copa America, where they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Colombia.

His biggest triumph was winning the 2020 Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras.

Vina fills the gap left by Leonardo Spinazzola, who starred for Italy at Euro 2020 but ruptured his Achilles during the Azzurri's quarter-final win over Belgium.

Spinazzola underwent successful surgery on his Achilles in early July and is expected to be out for around six months.

Roma begin their new Serie A campaign on August 22 with a home clash against Fiorentina.

Related Topics

Europe Sale Roma Italy Belgium Colombia Uruguay Euro July August Sunday 2020 All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

1 hour ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

4 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.