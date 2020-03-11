Roma not travelling to Sevilla for Europa League game

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Roma will not travel to Spain for their Europa League fixture against Sevilla after Spanish authorities refused to allow their flight to land amid the escalating coronavirus crisis, the Italian club said Wednesday.

"#ASRoma will not travel to Spain for the @EuropaLeague match against @SevillaFC_ENG after the plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain," the Serie A side wrote on Twitter.

"More details from UEFA soon," the team from the Italian capital said ahead of their last 16, first leg game scheduled for Thursday.

Another Italian team, Inter Milan are also due to host Spanish team Getafe on Thursday in the San Siro.