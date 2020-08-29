UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roma Postpone Training After Four Players Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Roma postpone training after four players positive for coronavirus

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Serie A club Roma postponed the club's return to training for the new season on Friday after four players tested positive for coronavirus.

After goalkeeper Antonio Mirante announced he was positive last week, Spanish striker Carles Perez on Thursday confirmed he also had COVID-19.

On Friday, Brazilian left-back Bruno Peres said on Instagram that he too was "unfortunately positive" but without symptoms.

"I will respect the days of isolation but I can't wait to get back to work with the rest of the team," Peres wrote with the Italian league set to resume on September 19.

Dutch forward Justin Kluivert was the fourth player to test positive, according to Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The 21-year-old Kluivert had just returned after holidays in the Netherlands and the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Roma's return to training has been pushed back 24 hours, with new tests on players on Saturday, according to media reports.

Other Italian teams have also reported positive cases as players and staff return from holidays.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has undergoing treatment for leukaemia since last year, tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Sardinian club Cagliari have registered four positive players -- Filip Bradaric, Luca Ceppitelli, Alberto Cerri and Kiril Despodov.

Sassuolo announced the positive case of striker Jeremie Boga. Napoli striker Andrea Petagna has also tested for the virus.

Torino announced two cases, without revealing the Names, as did promoted Benevento.

Related Topics

Holidays Roma Jeremie Cagliari Benevento Netherlands September Media From Coach Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

40 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

32 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.