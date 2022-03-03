Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea

London, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on Wednesday confirmed he will sell the Premier League club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Abramovich has decided it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since his purchase in 2003.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in a statement.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."