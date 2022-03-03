UrduPoint.com

Roman Abramovich Says He Will Sell Chelsea

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea

London, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on Wednesday confirmed he will sell the Premier League club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Abramovich has decided it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since his purchase in 2003.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in a statement.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Best Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

2 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

3 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

3 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

3 hours ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>