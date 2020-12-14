UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Coalition Talks Stuck On New PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Romania coalition talks stuck on new PM

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Talks among Romania's political parties have not yet pieced together a majority behind a new prime minister, President Klaus Iohannis said Monday, one week after parliamentary elections in the eastern European country.

It would take "at least one more set of consulations for things to crystallise" Iohannis said on television after talks with all parliamentary groups.

The National Liberal Party (PNL), in government for the past year, hopes to build a centre-right majority with newly formed party USR-PLUS and Hungarian minority party UDMR.

But discussions are deadlocked over who should fill the roles of premier and speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

The liberals hope to make Finance Minister Florin Citu PM, while USR-PLUS backs Dacian Ciolos, a former prime minister and president of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

Talks "are not going as fast as we would like, there are some frictions, but we want them to continue", said Ludovic Orban, the PNL chief who last week resigned as prime minister after his party far outdid expectations in the vote.

President Iohannis himself had made clear his preference for a PNL-led government, with the three centre-right parties in parliament totalling 244 MPs, above the 233 threshold for a majority in the 465-seat legislature.

"We want a centre-right coalition to govern for the next four years. We want a deal based on trust and balance", former PM Ciolos said.

Sunday's general elections resulted in a fragmented parliament, with the liberals (PNL), seen as favourites, coming in second with 25 percent, compared to 29 percent for the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

At just under 32 percent, turnout was the lowest since 1989.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Europe Parliament Vote Romania Chamber National University TV All Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

26 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

26 minutes ago

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

56 minutes ago

Caregiver gets first Covid vaccine in Canada

11 minutes ago

Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies at 73

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.