Open Menu

Romania Court Lifts Andrew Tate's House Arrest Order

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Romania court lifts Andrew Tate's house arrest order

Bucharest, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A Romanian court Friday lifted a house arrest order on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother as the men await trial on human trafficking charges.

Tate -- a self-described misogynist with a large online presence -- has also been indicted on charges of rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

The court ruled that it "replaces the measure of house arrest of the defendants... with the preventive measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, from 4 August 2023 to 2 October 2023".

Tate, his brother and two accomplices have to report to the police and are not allowed to leave the wider Bucharest region without prior approval.

The Tate brothers are not allowed to meet with the two Romanian women also accused in the case.

All four accused were detained late last year and then placed under house arrest at the end of March.

They have repeatedly challenged the order to keep them under house arrest.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors allege that the two brothers and the two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims "through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion".

The victims were allegedly forced to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms.

Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a web cam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.

Related Topics

World Police Business Social Media Bucharest United Kingdom Romania March August October Criminals Women 2016 TV From Court

Recent Stories

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran K ..

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

56 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

2 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

3 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

4 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous