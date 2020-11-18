UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Given 3-0 Win After Norway Nations League Match Cancelled

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Romania given 3-0 win after Norway Nations League match cancelled

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Romania have been handed a 3-0 win over Norway by UEFA on Wednesday after their Nations League match was cancelled due to the Norwegian authorities banning the country's national team from travelling to Bucharest following a Covid-19 case.

In a statement, UEFA said it considered Sunday's match "as forfeited by the Norwegian Football Association ... for being responsible for the match not taking place".

On Saturday, Norway's health minister ordered the squad not to travel to Romania after Galatasaray full-back Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister insisted the Norwegian federation respect the country's quarantine rules, which recommend isolation in case of contact with a positive test.

After the discovery of Elabdellaoui's positive case, the Norwegian federation cancelled its departure.

However they will fulfil Wednesday's fixture away to Austria after striking an agreement with the health authorities to send a team featuring 13 debutants.

Norway are second in League B, Group 1, three points behind leaders Austria ahead of their final match in Vienna.

Switzerland's League A, Group 4 home match with Ukraine, which was set to be played on Tuesday, was also called off after six of the away side's players tested positive for the virus.

UEFA decided that the match could not take place after Swiss health authorities made the decision "to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine."

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Norway Vienna Bucharest Austria Romania Sunday From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wild animal populations not declining as feared: s ..

3 minutes ago

District admin imposed smart lockdown in various a ..

3 minutes ago

Iran says to impose 'severe' virus restrictions

3 minutes ago

Govt departments, CSOs to join hands for uprooting ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss boost support as ICUs fill up with Covid pat ..

10 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.