Romania given 3-0 win after Norway Nations League match cancelled

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Romania have been handed a 3-0 win over Norway by UEFA on Wednesday after their Nations League match was cancelled due to the Norwegian authorities banning the country's national team from travelling to Bucharest following a Covid-19 case.

In a statement, UEFA said it considered Sunday's match "as forfeited by the Norwegian Football Association ... for being responsible for the match not taking place".

On Saturday, Norway's health minister ordered the squad not to travel to Romania after Galatasaray full-back Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister insisted the Norwegian federation respect the country's quarantine rules, which recommend isolation in case of contact with a positive test.

After the discovery of Elabdellaoui's positive case, the Norwegian federation cancelled its departure.

However they will fulfil Wednesday's fixture away to Austria after striking an agreement with the health authorities to send a team featuring 13 debutants.

Norway are second in League B, Group 1, three points behind leaders Austria ahead of their final match in Vienna.

Switzerland's League A, Group 4 home match with Ukraine, which was set to be played on Tuesday, was also called off after six of the away side's players tested positive for the virus.

UEFA decided that the match could not take place after Swiss health authorities made the decision "to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine."