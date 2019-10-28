UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania, Hungary Recruit In Asia To Fill Labour Shortage

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Romania, Hungary recruit in Asia to fill labour shortage

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Sporting yellow safety helmets, about 30 men are busy at work on a construction site south of Bucharest, exchanging a few words in Vietnamese.

Faced with a growing labour shortage which threatens their economies, Romania and Hungary are courting Asian workers, going against Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-immigration rhetoric.

"My friend, my friend," a Romanian worker says to his Vietnamese colleague in English at the Bucharest construction site, trying to break the language barrier.

Very little bridges the gap between the two cultures -- from cigarette breaks, where the Vietnamese use a PVC pipe for an improvised puff, while for lunch a Vietnamese chef prepares several dishes for his compatriots to eat in a dining hall.

District mayor Daniel Baluta says the city was forced to recruit far beyond EU borders.

"We had money to renovate dozens of public housing units, but not the necessary manpower," he tells AFP.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Bucharest Romania Hungary SITE Money From Asia Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 October 2019

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

10 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

11 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.