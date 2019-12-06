UrduPoint.com
Romania In UEFA Dock Over Racism At Swedish Euro Qualifier

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Lausanne, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :UEFA on Friday opened disciplinary proceedings against Romania following racist abuse targeted at Swedish striker Alexander Isak in a Euro 2020 qualifier last month.

The referee briefly stopped the November 15 match in Bucharest due to racist chanting from Romanian fans when Real Sociedad's Isak came on as a second half substitute.

Sweden won the game 2-0 to qualify for next year's tournament.

European football's governing body in a statement announced that "following an inquiry a disciplinary procedure has been opened" with a verdict due from UEFA's disciplinary committee on December 12.

In October, Bulgaria were fined and ordered to play one game behind closed doors after racist abuse in the October 14 Euro 2020 qualifier against England.

