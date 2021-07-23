UrduPoint.com
Romania Mining Town Rosia Montana Eyes UNESCO Restart

Fri 23rd July 2021

Rosia Montana, Romania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :High up in Romania's Carpathians, some villagers are hoping their area's unique Roman galleries will attract UNESCO world heritage status -- a decision that would further stall a controversial gold mining project.

The site nestled in the Apuseni Mountains "contains the most significant, extensive and technically diverse underground Roman gold mining complex currently known in the world", dating from the second century, according to ICOMOS, an advisory body of the UN agency.

But some Rosia Montana villagers worry that this heritage will be destroyed if the gold mining project of Canada's Gabriel Resources -- which would mean the levelling of four peaks -- goes ahead.

"After years of extraction, there would only be a desert left here," Sorin Jurca, himself a former miner, tells AFP.

UNESCO is expected to decide on Sunday whether to accord the Roman mines cultural heritage status, according to Romania's culture ministry.

It is not clear what, if anything, the Romanian government will do if the area wins the status, but it would mean a further stumbling block for the mining project.

"The current mining proposal means that the integrity of the property is highly vulnerable," one UNESCO document on Rosia Montana reads.

