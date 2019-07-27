UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Police Chief Sacked After Girl's Murder

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Romania police chief sacked after girl's murder

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The chief of police has been sacked in Romania after the murder of a 15-year-old girl who telephoned three times to report her own kidnapping.

"I called for the sacking of the police chief ... because drastic measures are required," said Interior Minister Nicolae Moga late Friday.

The girl, identified as Alexandra, was snatched Wednesday as she tried to hitch-hike home to Dobrosloveni in southern Romania, police said.

On Thursday morning she managed to ring the emergency number 112 three times and provide clues to police about the place she was being held by a car driver who picked her up.

Police chief Ioan Buda had told journalists she shouted down the phone, "He's coming, he's coming" before the phone call was cut off.

Relatives of Alexandra alleged the police failed to take the alert seriously and finally reacted too late.

Three buildings were searched by officers before they finally found the house where she had been held, more than 12 hours after her phone calls.

Police then sought a search warrant, which is not required in emergencies, and waited till dawn to enter the house -- 19 hours after Alexandra's last call.

They found "human remains", which are being analysed, and jewellery the girl wore, police said.

A 65-year-old suspect found in the building was still being held for questioning, media reported Saturday.

"The resignations of all those who mishandled this case which had such dramatic consequences are obligatory," said President Klaus Iohannis.

Police have admitted that a second teenager, whose parents reported her missing in the same area three months ago, may have been murdered by the same killer.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Interior Minister Driver Car Alert Same Romania May Media All

Recent Stories

Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar says he had a plan to avoid IMF Program

13 minutes ago

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

32 minutes ago

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Au ..

51 minutes ago

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

1 hour ago

Ivanka Trump offers support to Pakistan for women ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.