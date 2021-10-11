UrduPoint.com

Romania President Nominates EU Veteran For PM

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Romania's president nominated on Monday an EU veteran to serve as prime minister, as a political crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries rumbles on.

Romania plunged into turmoil last week when Prime Minister Florin Citu lost a no-confidence vote in parliament, weeks after a coalition ally walked out of his government accusing him of having a "dictatorial attitude".

Citu is still trying to form a new coalition based around his PNL party, complicating efforts by his opponents to steer through the crisis with new leadership.

President Klaus Iohannis's nomination of Dacian Ciolos -- a former EU agriculture commissioner who served as prime minister between November 2015 to January 2017 -- took observers by surprise.

Ciolos, who leads the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), said he was honoured at the nomination.

"Our goal is to pull Romania out of crisis and for this we need a lot of responsibility from all political forces," he said on Facebook after the announcement.

But to get the top job, he will need the support of a majority in parliament -- no easy task in a fragmented political landscape.

Two parties have already signalled they will not support him.

Ciolos, 52, studied agronomy in France in the 1990s and was until recently president of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

