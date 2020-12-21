Romania Pro-European Parties Sign Coalition Govt Deal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:00 PM
Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Three Romanian centre-right parties signed a coalition agreement for a future government led by economist Florin Citu following the results of parliamentary elections held December 6, party representatives announced Monday.
"We want to quickly give Romania a government that leads reforms aimed at increasing the quality of life and modernising the country", Ludovic Orban, chief of the liberal PNL party, said during a ceremony alongside representatives of the USR-Plus and UDMR parties.