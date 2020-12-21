UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Pro-European Parties Sign Coalition Govt Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Romania pro-European parties sign coalition govt deal

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Three Romanian centre-right parties signed a coalition agreement for a future government led by economist Florin Citu following the results of parliamentary elections held December 6, party representatives announced Monday.

"We want to quickly give Romania a government that leads reforms aimed at increasing the quality of life and modernising the country", Ludovic Orban, chief of the liberal PNL party, said during a ceremony alongside representatives of the USR-Plus and UDMR parties.

Related Topics

Romania December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

36 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

2 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.