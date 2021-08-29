Romania reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUCHAREST, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Romania reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day increase since May 12.

So far, the total infections in the country stood at 1,095,885, of which 1,053,974 have recovered, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official COVID-19 communication task force.

Meanwhile, another 19 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 34,509.

Romania has seen new COVID-19 infections surge since late July, with daily cases returning to three digits from the least new cases of 26 on July 11.

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Saturday that it is necessary to set up movement restrictions if COVID-19 figures keep getting worse, but the possible restrictions will not target vaccinated people.