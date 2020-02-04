UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Snap Poll Looms As MPs Push For Confidence Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Romania snap poll looms as MPs push for confidence vote

Bucharest, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Romania's leftist opposition launched a no-confidence procedure against the incumbent liberal government on Monday, raising the possibility of early elections if it succeeds.

A no-confidence vote will now take place this week in parliament, and on Monday the leader of the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, told reporters: "I'm sure we have enough votes for the motion to pass." His party needs a minimum of 233 votes from a total of 465 MPs to topple the government.

The move was triggered by an announcement by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban that he would try to change the law for local elections.

The PSD is vehemently opposed because it sees the move as a threat to their chances of success in local elections due in June.

Ironically, Orban may actually benefit from a no-confidence vote if it does lead to early national elections, because his party is currently enjoying large leads of more than 20 percent in the polls.

If the motion succeeds, President Klaus Iohannis must appoint a new prime minister who in turn must try to assemble a parliamentary majority.

Orban's minority government was installed in November following a previous no-confidence vote against the former PSD-led administration.

The PSD won the parliamentary elections with a landslide in 2016, but its term saw a huge wave of street protests over controversial judicial reforms.

Last May, the PSD took a drubbing in European parliamentary elections and saw Ciolacu's predecessor, Liviu Dragnea, sent to jail for corruption.

They also heavily lost the presidential elections in November, handing Iohannis, who hails from the centre-right, a second term.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Jail Lead Turkish Lira May June November Democrats 2016 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

37 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.