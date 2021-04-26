Romania to expel Russian diplomat in solidarity with Prague

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Romania's foreign ministry said Monday it will expel a Russian diplomat, the latest European country to do so in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is involved in a spat with Moscow.

Alexei Grichayev, the deputy military attache at the Russian embassy in Bucharest would be declared "persona non grata... in view of his activities and actions contrary to the Convention of Vienna on diplomatic relations," the ministry said in a statement.