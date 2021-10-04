UrduPoint.com

Romanian Billionaire, Seven Others Die In Plane Crash Near Milan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash near Milan

San Donato Milanese, Italy, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A light aircraft piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu crashed into an empty office building near Milan on Sunday, killing him, his wife and their son, and all five others aboard, Italian media reported.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 had taken off from Milan's Linate airport shortly after 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) headed for Olbia in the north of the Italian island of Sardinia.

It crashed just a few minutes later in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan, according to aviation agency ANSV, which has opened an investigation.

Witnesses said the plane was already in flames before it crashed into an office building undergoing renovations.

Petrescu, 68, was one of Romania's richest men. He headed a major construction firm and owned a string of hypermarkets and malls. He also held Germany nationality, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

Corriere and the AGI news agency said Petrescu's 65-year-old wife, who also had French nationality, and their son Dan Stefano, 30, were killed, as well as a child.

Milan Mayor Beppe Sala and his San Donato counterpart Andrea Checchi headed to the scene.

Deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted by Corriere as saying that the plane's black box had been recovered.

Related Topics

Wife Germany Olbia Milan San Romania Sunday Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

56 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Direc ..

1 hour ago
 Ugandan President attends country’s National Day ..

Ugandan President attends country’s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi un ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unveils latest cruise offerings ..

2 hours ago
 Authorities prepare to limit effects of tropical c ..

Authorities prepare to limit effects of tropical cyclone Shaheen: NCEMA

2 hours ago
 Center of tropical cyclone Shaheen is 205 kilomete ..

Center of tropical cyclone Shaheen is 205 kilometer away from Fujairah coasts: N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.