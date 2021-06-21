Romanian great Hagi back coaching after one-year break

(@FahadShabbir)

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Romanian football great Gheorghe Hagi was on Monday unveiled as Farul Constanta coach after a year away from management.

"Coming back to coaching is simple for me because I missed it. I suffered a lot. I can't wait to coach", Hagi told a press conference.

'The King', as he's known to Romanian supporters, will try to conquer the country's first division, Liga 1, with Farul Constanta, after the club merged with the FC Viitorul, also from the southeastern port city of Constanta and founded by Hagi himself in 2009.

"Together we are stronger and we can become the best.

We must realise that we must make a great team, although it won't be easy," said Hagi.

Farul Constanta was founded in 1920 and it's the place where Hagi began his career in the 1970s before being noticed in 1987 by Steaua Bucharest, Romania's biggest club at the time.

The president of the club will be Gheorghe Popescu, another member of Romania's golden generation of players from the 1990s.

Hagi retired from international football following Euro 2000, when he was sent off in his final match.

Since then he has coached Romania's national team, Bursaspor and Galatasaray in Turkey, and Steaua Bucharest.