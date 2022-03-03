Romanian helicopter, fighter jet crashes kill eight

Bucharest, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Romania's military was mourning Thursday separate helicopter and fighter jet crashes in bad weather near the Black Sea that killed eight personnel in its deadliest incident in years.

The EU country is on the front line in strengthening NATO's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and has seen US and European military reinforcements arrive in recent weeks.

The IAR 330-Puma helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the area of Gura Dobrogei, 11 kilometres (seven miles) from an airfield, the defence ministry said.

All seven aboard, aged between 27 and 53, were killed.

The helicopter had been searching for a missing Soviet-era MiG 21 LanceR fighter jet, which lost contact and disappeared from the radar while on air patrol.

The missing jet was found overnight, having crashed near Cogealac, an uninhabited area near the Black Sea, the defence ministry said.

The 31-year-old pilot died, it added.