UrduPoint.com

Romanian Helicopter, Fighter Jet Crashes Kill Eight

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Romanian helicopter, fighter jet crashes kill eight

Bucharest, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Romania's military was mourning Thursday separate helicopter and fighter jet crashes in bad weather near the Black Sea that killed eight personnel in its deadliest incident in years.

The EU country is on the front line in strengthening NATO's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and has seen US and European military reinforcements arrive in recent weeks.

The IAR 330-Puma helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the area of Gura Dobrogei, 11 kilometres (seven miles) from an airfield, the defence ministry said.

All seven aboard, aged between 27 and 53, were killed.

The helicopter had been searching for a missing Soviet-era MiG 21 LanceR fighter jet, which lost contact and disappeared from the radar while on air patrol.

The missing jet was found overnight, having crashed near Cogealac, an uninhabited area near the Black Sea, the defence ministry said.

The 31-year-old pilot died, it added.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Ukraine Russia Died From

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

6 minutes ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

1 hour ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>