Romanian parliament approves new pro-European govt

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Romanian MPs on Wednesday approved the country's centre-right, pro-European coalition government headed by ex-banker Florin Citu, who has pledged to overcome the coronavirus crisis and the economic woes it has caused.

In total 260 MPs voted in favour of approving Citu's cabinet, with 186 against.

"My government will have two major objectives: getting over the health crisis and getting the economy back on track," Citu, 48, said in a speech to both houses of parliament.

Romania is one of the poorest countries in the EU and the pandemic has exacted a heavy economic toll.

Its vaccination programme launches on Sunday.

Citu had served as finance minister in the outgoing government and has a degree in economics from the University of Iowa in the United States.

President Klaus Iohannis tasked him with forming a government on Tuesday after three centre-right parties between them won the most seats in elections earlier this month.

The 20 ministries have been divided up according to electoral strength between Citu's liberal PNL, the reformist USR-Plus and the UDMR which represents Romania's Hungarian minority.

However, the cabinet contains only one woman, who has been given the labour portfolio.

Rights groups immediately condemned the lack of female representation.