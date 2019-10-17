UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania's Ex-anti-graft Chief Confirmed As EU's Top Prosecutor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Romania's ex-anti-graft chief confirmed as EU's top prosecutor

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Romania's former anti-graft chief Laura Codruta Kovesi has been confirmed as the European Union's first top fraud prosecutor, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday in an appointment that comes despite opposition from Bucharest.

Kovesi can now head the new European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)for a seven-year term after a majority of EU member states, including the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, backed her nomination in September.

A total of 22 EU members are signed up to the EPPO, which aims to investigate suspected fraud involving the EU's budget.

It will be based in Luxembourg and will be composed of a panel of prosecutors from all participating countries, except the United Kingdom Sweden, Hungary, Poland, Ireland and Denmark.

Bucharest warned it would not back Kovesi, who became a household name as head of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), which she led from 2013 to 2018 before being controversially removed at the government's behest.

During her time as head of the DNA, she was instrumental in launching fraud probes in Romania against 14 former or current ministers, 43 lawmakers and more than 260 local officials.

Romanian authorities have compiled their own corruption accusations against Kovesi in a case criticised by Brussels.

Related Topics

Corruption Parliament Budget European Union Brussels Luxembourg David Bucharest Ireland United Kingdom Poland Romania Sweden Hungary Denmark September 2018 All From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

8 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

8 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.