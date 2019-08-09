UrduPoint.com
Romania's 'Roma Palaces', A Status Symbol For Poor Minority

Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Romania's 'Roma palaces', a status symbol for poor minority

Buzescu, Romania, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :With their soaring marble columns, turrets and pagoda-style roofs, elaborate mansions built by affluent Roma dot Romania's countryside in their thousands.

Amid modest surroundings of fields or small towns, the so-called Roma palaces seem improbable, even outlandish, but reveal a quest for status within a marginalised and mostly poor minority.

They began springing up in the early 1990s after the collapse of communism, when some in the Roma community came into money, they say, mostly by collecting and selling scrap iron or by doing petty trading.

Now spread across one of the EU's poorest members, the imposing buildings, estimated to number several thousand, often stand several storeys high, as neighbours add floors to outdo one another.

Decorative flourishes such as a US Dollar sign or a German car brand logo can be seen mounted on some of the facades as a symbol of wealth.

Romanian architect Rudolf Graef said that, although often ridiculed as "absolute kitsch", the style of the "Roma palaces" should not be dismissed.

It "reflects, paradoxically, a part of Romania's history, unlike contemporary architecture implemented by the state itself," he said.

The roofs in particular, with their gables and twisty steeples reminiscent of Asian temples, are an "exaggeration" of the country's typical architectural elements, he told AFP.

