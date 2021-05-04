BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) --:Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" topped China's box office chart on Monday, raking in 112.3 million Yuan (around 17.3 million U.S. Dollars) on its fourth day of screening.

The earning of the movie, the first foray of renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou into the spy genre, accounts for 34 percent of China's daily box-office sales, which totaled 373 million yuan on Monday, the third day of the five-day May Day holiday, said data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by romantic drama "My love" which pocketed about 98 million yuan on Monday.

Crime thriller "Home Sweet Home" ranked third, finishing the day with nearly 30 million yuan in daily revenue. Enditem