UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romantic Drama "Cliff Walkers" Leads China's Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Romantic drama

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) --:Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" topped China's box office chart on Monday, raking in 112.3 million Yuan (around 17.3 million U.S. Dollars) on its fourth day of screening.

The earning of the movie, the first foray of renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou into the spy genre, accounts for 34 percent of China's daily box-office sales, which totaled 373 million yuan on Monday, the third day of the five-day May Day holiday, said data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by romantic drama "My love" which pocketed about 98 million yuan on Monday.

Crime thriller "Home Sweet Home" ranked third, finishing the day with nearly 30 million yuan in daily revenue. Enditem

Related Topics

Film And Movies China May From Million Love

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 161 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

10 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

11 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

10 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.