UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roma's Smalling Forced To Open Home Safe By Armed Robbers: Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Roma's Smalling forced to open home safe by armed robbers: reports

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Roma's former England defender Chris Smalling was threatened by three armed burglars at his home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday, Italian media reported.

The criminals broke in at around 5:00am on Friday morning and forced the footballer to open a safe, which contained watches and jewellery, the ANSA and AGI agencies reported.

Smalling was in his Rome home with his wife and son and other family members, ANSA said.

Smalling is injured and did not play in Thursday night's home 1-1 Europa League tie against Ajax, which saw the Giallorossi qualify for the semi-finals where they will meet Smalling's former club Manchester United.

Roma, contacted by AFP, did not respond.

In the autumn, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and Lazio Rome player Joaquin Correa were victims of burglaries while they were away with their teams.

Related Topics

Injured Threatened Wife Roma Rome Manchester United Criminals Family Media Coach

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

40 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 hours ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.