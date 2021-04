Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Roma's former England defender Chris Smalling was threatened by three armed burglars at his home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday, Italian media reported.

The criminals broke in at around 5:00am on Friday morning and forced the footballer to open a safe, which contained watches and jewellery, the ANSA and AGI agencies reported.

Smalling was in his Rome home with his wife and son and other family members, ANSA said.

Smalling is injured and did not play in Thursday night's home 1-1 Europa League tie against Ajax, which saw the Giallorossi qualify for the semi-finals where they will meet Smalling's former club Manchester United.

Roma, contacted by AFP, did not respond.

In the autumn, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and Lazio Rome player Joaquin Correa were victims of burglaries while they were away with their teams.