UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roma's Zaniolo Returns After Six Months Out With Knee Injury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Roma's Zaniolo returns after six months out with knee injury

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Roma's Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo has returned to individual training six months after rupturing knee ligaments for a second time.

"Restart. How I missed you," the 21-year-old midfielder wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday alongside a photo of himself training.

Zaniolo was sidelined for seven months in the first half of 2020 after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

He then picked up an identical injury to his left knee playing for Italy against the Netherlands in the Nations League last September.

He was operated on in Austria.

Zaniolo hopes to recover to play with Italy in the European Championship from June 11-July 11 with the opening match against Turkey in Rome.

The midfielder has scored two goals in seven games for Italy.

Related Topics

Turkey Rome Austria Italy Netherlands June September 2020 Post From Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Serbian, Cypriot defenc ..

1 hour ago

IAEA-Iran Deal Creates More Favorable Atmosphere f ..

1 hour ago

Supporters of Convicted Terrorist Protest Outside ..

1 hour ago

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

1 hour ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.