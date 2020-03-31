UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rome Cardinal Hospitalised With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Rome cardinal hospitalised with coronavirus

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A senior Catholic clergyman was hospitalised in Italy on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said in a statement that he had a fever but was otherwise in generally good health and undergoing anti-viral therapy in a Rome hospital.

"I am also experiencing this trial," De Donatis said in reference to the novel coronavirus.

"I am at peace and confident." De Donatis officially serves as the vicar general of the Diocese of Rome on behalf of Pope Francis.

He is the first cardinal known to have the contracted the virus.

The Vatican confirmed over the weekend that the pope himself had tested negative for COVID-19 after a prelate who lives at his residence was hospitalised for the virus last week.

Italy has recorded 11,591 deaths and the Lazio region that surrounds -- but does not include -- the Vatican City microstate has reported 150 deaths.

The Vatican has officially confirmed four infections and no deaths.

Related Topics

Rome Vatican City Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

8 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

8 minutes ago

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.