UrduPoint.com

Rome Holds Run-off Election For New Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Rome holds run-off election for new mayor

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Romans began casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff mayoral election, with a close race expected in an Eternal City plagued by garbage, transport and wild boar troubles.

The two-day vote was being held in the capital a day after a large anti-fascist demonstration and amid allegations of anti-Semitic and pro-fascist behaviour from the centre-right's candidate.

The centre-left's Roberto Gualtieri, a former economy minister, was favourite to beat right-wing Enrico Michetti, a lawyer and radio host, according to polls.

Michetti, 55, was last week hit by accusations of anti-Semitism over an article he wrote last year that was unearthed by a left-wing newspaper.

In it, he said the Holocaust was commemorated more than other massacres because the Jews "control banks and a lobby capable of deciding the fate of the planet".

Michetti had also suggested earlier this year that the stiff-armed Roman salute -- commonly used by fascists -- should be used during the coronavirus pandemic because it was more hygienic.

Michetti is backed by the centre-right alliance that includes Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia.

Salvini slammed the anti-fascism rally, which was attended by tens of thousands of people according to organisers, as an electoral ploy by the left.

In the first round, Michetti won 30 percent of the votes, versus the 27 percent pocketed by Gualtieri, 55.

But history professor Gualtieri is expected to pick up many of the votes of independent centrist Carlo Calenda and outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi, both of whom were defeated in the first round this month.

The campaign has been dominated by complaints about Rome's decline, with creaking public transport, and a rubbish crisis so serious it has become an attraction for wild boars.

"Rome cannot resign itself to talking about just rubbish and potholes. Rome is a great European capital," Gualtieri said at his closing electoral rally on Friday.

Michetti, who often refers to the glory of ancient Rome, closed his race in a central piazza nearby by saying that there was "a lot of affection in this city, a lot of desire to be reborn, to rise again".

Aside from Rome, more than 60 towns and cities are holding mayoral elections, with voters casting their ballots on Sunday and Monday.

Right-wing parties fared relatively badly in local elections in Italy in early October, losing mayoral races in key towns such as Milan, Naples and Bologna.

Related Topics

Election Vote Bologna Naples Milan Rome Alliance Virginia Italy October Sunday Jew From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

5 hours ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

12 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.