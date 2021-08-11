UrduPoint.com

Ronaldinho Wishes Messi 'many Moments Of Joy' After PSG Move

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Ronaldinho wishes Messi 'many moments of joy' after PSG move

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ronaldinho wished Lionel Messi "many moments of joy" on Tuesday after the Argentina attacker joined the French club from the La Liga giants.

Earlier PSG announced 34-year-old Messi had signed a two-year deal with the club, making the opposite move to the one the former Brazil playmaker Ronaldinho made in 2003.

Ronaldinho, who won his only Ballon d'Or at the Camp Nou in 2005, predicted a first Champions League success for the Qatari-owned Parisians with former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos also heading to the French capital.

Messi and Ronaldinho played together at Barca between 2004 and 2008.

"It's a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!" he said on Twitter.

"I'm also very happy with my partner @sergioramos on the team and a super cast, I'm feeling Champions," he added.

Elsewhere, Brazil will host Argentina on September in Sao Paulo, which could pit Messi against PSG's Neymar, in a qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup.

Related Topics

World Twitter Sao Paulo Barcelona Argentina Spain Brazil May September From Real Madrid PSG

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

53 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

9 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

9 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

9 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.