Ronaldo Benched For Portugal's Last 16 Tie With Switzerland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Doha, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Portugal's starting line-up for their World Cup last 16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with Goncalo Ramos selected up front at his expense.

Ronaldo, 37, is the only man to score at five World Cups, but he angered Portugal coach Fernando Santos with his reaction to being substituted in the last group game.

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix return for Portugal after they were rested in the 2-1 loss to South Korea, as does Bernardo Silva who made a brief appearance off the bench in that game.

Joao Cancelo drops out, with Diogo Dalot keeping his spot at right-back and Raphael Guerreiro restored at left-back.

Otavio starts in midfield after recovering from an injury in Portugal's opening match.

Switzerland welcome back goalkeeper Yann Sommer from illness and Fabian Schaer retains his place in defence having filled in for Nico Elvedi in the 3-2 win over Serbia.

Edmilson Fernandes comes in for the absent Silvan Widmer at right-back.

Starting line-ups: Portugal (4-2-3-1) Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe (capt), Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho, Otavio; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Switzerland (4-3-3) Yann Sommer; Edmilson Fernandes, Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI) Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos (MEX)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

