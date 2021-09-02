UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Breaks All-time International Scoring Record With 110th Portugal Goal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Ronaldo breaks all-time international scoring record with 110th Portugal goal

Faro, Portugal, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goalscoring record on Wednesday, with his 110th Portugal goal taking him past Iranian great Ali Daei's mark.

The 36-year-old, whose return to Manchester United from Juventus was confirmed on Tuesday, scored an 89th-minute equaliser in Portugal's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Faro.

He had earlier missed a first-half penalty.

