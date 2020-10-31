UrduPoint.com
Ronaldo Covid-free After 19 Days But Virus Hits Other Serie A Teams

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus after nearly three weeks but Serie A clubs Atalanta, Sassuolo, Crotone and Parma on Friday revealed new cases.

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal.

"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation." Juventus next play at promoted Spezia on Sunday, with all matches now behind closed doors.

A record number of over 31,000 people on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 in a 24-hour period in Italy.

The 35-year-old had missed four games including Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi's Barcelona, and Juventus's 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev in their Group G opener.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return will be a boost for Andrea Pirlo's faltering side who are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan.

Ronaldo scored three goals in Juventus's first two league games -- a 3-0 win over Sampdoria and both goals in a 2-2 draw at AS Roma.

But the nine-time reigning champions have been held to three consecutive league draws, Roma (2-2), Crotone (1-1) and Verona (1-1).

They were awarded a 3-0 victory after Napoli refused to travel to Turin on October 4 because of coronavirus cases.

Ronaldo was furious at missing out on this week's reunion with Messi, after reportedly testing positive for an 18th time.

They have not faced off since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

Hours before kick-off, Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram, stating: "Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve! #finoallafine."Adding a comment for his 241 million Instagram followers on the swab tests used to detect the virus, he said: "PCR IS BULLSHIT."He later removed that post.

