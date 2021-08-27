UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Does Not Want To Play Again For Juventus, Says Allegri

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:11 PM

Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo has decided he no longer wants to play for Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed on Friday, as rumours of an imminent move to Manchester City gather pace.

"Yesterday Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention of playing for Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow," Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve's Serie A match against Empoli on Saturday.

Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.

Earlier on Friday Juve had confirmed that Ronaldo would not train with his teammates, with Sky Sport Italia reporting that the superstar forward arrived at the club's Continassa training centre in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at around 10:45 am local time (0845 GMT).

On Thursday Sky had claimed the Portugal captain had already cleaned out his locker in the dressing room despite Allegri and club director Pavel Nedved both insisting last weekend that he would remain in Turin.

Allegri even told reporters that Ronaldo has told him personally that he wanted to stay.

According to daily Gazzetta Dello Sport, a deal for superstar Ronaldo to go to City could be completed within the next 24 hours, with the summer transfer window set to close on Tuesday.

The fee, however, could be a problem with the Italians believed to be wanting in the region of 25 million Euros ($29.4 million).

Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his contract, has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Turin Portugal Real Madrid PSG Manchester City Coach Juventus Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming servi ..

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

7 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

15 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

23 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

29 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

34 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.