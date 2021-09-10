UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Makes Man Utd Return As Arteta Seeks Arsenal Salvation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Ronaldo makes Man Utd return as Arteta seeks Arsenal salvation

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo will make an eagerly anticipated second debut for Manchester United on Saturday while Arsenal aim to get themselves off the foot of the Premier League table.

Ronaldo made his name as a global star in six trophy-filled years with United between 2003-2009 before leaving for Real Madrid in a then world record move.

The Portuguese superstar returns to Manchester as a 36-year-old with five Ballon d'Or crowns and five Champions League titles to his name, but still with an unquenchable thirst for goals.

After winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 and in Serie A for Juventus last season, Ronaldo set another personal record by becoming the top goalscorer in the history of international football last week.

However, United, who host Newcastle on Saturday, are no longer the all-conquering side he left under Alex Ferguson.

Since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the Red Devils have failed to seriously challenge for the Premier League title.

But Ronaldo's international and now club teammate Bruno Fernandes believes the whole squad will be inspired by playing alongside one of the best players of all time.

"We know the enthusiasm will be red hot," said Fernandes. "Everyone knows Cristiano is in the house.

"Everyone is very confident and happy that he is back, the players too.

"We know what he can give us, and our focus, like Cristiano's, is to win.

With him, we know we are closer to winning (trophies)." After a promising start, with seven points from their opening three games, United are in a bunch of five sides, two points behind leaders Tottenham.

United are one of five Premier League clubs set to be affected by a ban for Brazilian internationals, who were not released to play for their country due to strict coronavirus rules.

Premier League clubs announced they would not release players for internationals in countries on the UK's red list for travel, which would have meant players having to spend 10 days quarantine in a government-mandated hotel on their return.

The Brazilian football association (CBF) said it had asked global governing body FIFA to invoke regulations that bar players for five days after an international break if they are not released by their clubs.

Fred could miss United's clash with Newcastle and Tuesday's Champions League trip to Young Boys.

Liverpool and Manchester City are more badly affected, with their first-choice goalkeepers likely to be absent.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are set to miss the Reds' trip to Leeds, who themselves will be without Raphinha.

City may be forced into handing a start to 36-year-old third-choice 'keeper Scott Carson if Ederson is banned, with Zack Steffen also absent after testing positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Football World Hotel FIFA Young Newcastle Leeds Manchester United Kingdom Euro Manchester United May 2020 Gold All From Best Top Real Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Juventus Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 2021

58 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

10 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

8 hours ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

9 hours ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.