Ronaldo starts against Newcastle in Man Utd return

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a hero's welcome at Old Trafford as he was named in the Manchester United starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash against Newcastle.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who left United to join Real Madrid in 2009, returned to the club where he made his name as a global star last month from Juventus.