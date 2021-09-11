UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Starts Against Newcastle In Man Utd Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ronaldo starts against Newcastle in Man Utd return

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a hero's welcome at Old Trafford as he was named in the Manchester United starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash against Newcastle.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who left United to join Real Madrid in 2009, returned to the club where he made his name as a global star last month from Juventus.

