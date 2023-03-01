CANBERRA, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Rooftop solar is set to overtake coal as Australia's most prominent source of power, according to a new report.

The report, published by solar consultancy firm SunWiz on Wednesday, revealed the generation capacity of small-scale solar systems on households and business roofs has surpassed 20,000 megawatts (MW), or 20 gigawatts (GW).

It forecast that when the 2,000 MW Liddell coal plant is closed by energy giant AGL in April, rooftop solar will become Australia's biggest electricity source for the first time.