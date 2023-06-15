UrduPoint.com

Rookie Gall Climbs To Overall Lead At Tour Of Switzerland

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Leukerbad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Felix Gall of AG2R-Citroen climbed to a maiden professional win on stage four of the Tour of Switzerland on Wednesday to claim a narrow lead in the overall standings.

The 25-year-old Austrian was part of an early breakaway that opened a gap on the Crans Montana climb in the mountainous second part of a hotly contested 152km stage from Monthey to Leukerbad.

Gall held on to finish 1min 2sec ahead of Belgian favourite Remco Evenepoel with overnight leader Mattias Skjelmose a second further back.

Vuelta and world champion Evenepoel of Soudal-Quick Step admitted he found the fast pace challenging.

"I'm not in my best shape at the moment and I feel that I need to ride at my own pace on these climbs," said the Belgian, who pulled out of the Giro with Covid in May when leading.

The Belgian chased Gall home, standing out of his saddle as he accelerated over the final section, clawing closer to the overall lead.

Gall leads Skjelmose by just two seconds with Evenepoel at 16sec but Thursday's daunting, mountainous 'queen' stage and its downhill finish should shake up the standings again.

Evenepoel said he was hoping to "overcome Thursday's stage", which he predicted would be a tough one.

Two hilly stages then follow before a 25km individual time-trial closes the race on Sunday.

