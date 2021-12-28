UrduPoint.com

Root Ends With Third-most Calendar-year Test Runs In History

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

Root ends with third-most calendar-year Test runs in history

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :England lost the Ashes in humiliating style on Tuesday but for Joe Root it has been an incredible 12 months with the bat, the skipper ending the Calendar year with the third most Test runs in history.

His dismissal on day three of the third Test in Melbourne for 28 left him with 1,708 runs for the year, at an average of 61.00, behind only Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indian legend Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976).

More questions will be asked of his captaincy after England were well beaten again by Australia, but Root has been in brilliant form with the bat in 2021.

He moved past the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to chalk up 1,600 runs at the second Test in Adelaide, and then edged South Africa's Graeme Smith (1,656 in 2008) in Melbourne.

Root, however, had far more innings to compile his total -- 29 to the 19 of both Yousuf and Richards.

And the Yorkshireman, 30, is still searching for a first Ashes hundred in Australia. He has two more Tests to do it.

"I think I probably wanted it too much, I was too desperate and it had probably a negative impact on the way I played, I put too much pressure on myself," he said ahead of the tour of his will to succeed in Australia.

The extent to which England have relied on Root this year is demonstrated by the numbers.

Second in the pecking order is maligned opener Rory Burns, who scored 530 this year at 27.89, then Jonny Bairstow with 391 at 24.43.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Adelaide Melbourne South Africa Viv Richards

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

9 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

8 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.