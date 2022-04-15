UrduPoint.com

Root Resigns As England Test Captain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Root resigns as England Test captain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Joe Root resigned as England's Test captain on Friday after a five-year term that ended in a torrid run of results including an Ashes drubbing and defeat in the West Indies.

The Yorkshireman, appointed as Alastair Cook's successor in 2017, holds the record for the highest number of wins as England skipper, his 27 victories putting him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three in front of Cook and Andrew Strauss.

The 31-year-old led his side to a number of notable series victories, including a 4-1 home win over India in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020.

But the past 12 months have been dismal.

After winning their opening three Tests of 2021, England have won just one since, losing 11 and drawing five of their past 17.

Root's decision comes after the 1-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last month, which followed a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss in Australia.

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men's Test captain," Root said in a statement released by the England and Wales cricket board (ECB).

"It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.

