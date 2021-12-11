UrduPoint.com

Root Says Beaten England Must Not Feel Sorry For Themselves

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

Root says beaten England must not feel sorry for themselves

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :England captain Joe Root said Saturday his team must fix their fielding and batting to get back into the Ashes series, while defending the decision to leave Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad out of the first Test.

A dominant Australia humbled England by nine wickets to win the opener convincingly at Brisbane inside four days, with the visitors' woes starting with Root opting to bat after winning the toss.

England were skittled for 147 and despite showing more backbone in the second innings, notably from Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82), they collapsed to leave the hosts needing just 20 to win.

The team was also guilty of putting down too many chances, which allowed Australia to build a first-innings total of 425 and an ominous lead.

"If I'm being honest, we can't create as many chances as we did and put them down," said Root, with the second Test, at Adelaide, starting in just five days' time.

"Our bowlers were excellent. We have got to be better in the field and with the bat.

"We know where we need to get better, but the way we responded in the second innings showed a great amount of character and fight which will stand us in good stead.

" Despite the Gabba ground tending to favour seam bowlers, England opted to leave their two greatest wicket-takers -- Anderson and Broad -- out of the starting eleven.

It sparked bewilderment and criticism which Root did not address directly when asked in his post-match television interview whether he would have chosen differently if given his time again.

"One thing I will say is we wanted variation in our attack, to be able to change the pace and move through different gears throughout the innings," he said.

Off-spinner Jack Leach, who came in for Broad, was punished by the Australian attack, but Root said he took responsiblity.

"If anything, it falls on me for giving him too aggressive fields too early, not allowing him to settle and give him a bit more of a chance early on," he said.

"Jack is a fine spinner in the 20-odd Tests he has played, he has shown what an instrumental part he can play within this team and I'm sure he will play a big part in the series moving forward.

"It's really important in a five-match Test series we don't feel too sorry for ourselves on the back of this," the England captain added.

"We have got to remember there is a huge amount of cricket to play."

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Australia Fine Adelaide Brisbane Lead Anderson Dawid Malan TV From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

10 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

10 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.