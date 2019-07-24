UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Root Urges England To Set Ashes Tone Against Ireland

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Root urges England to set Ashes tone against Ireland

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Joe Root has urged England to "lay down a marker" for the Ashes when they face Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's hot on the heels of their World Cup triumph at the 'home of cricket'.

The four-day fixture starting Wednesday is followed by a five-match Ashes campaign -- a gruelling schedule of six Tests in eight weeks.

Test captain Root is one of several players in the team that will face Ireland who were involved in a dramatic World Cup final that saw England edge past New Zealand on superior boundary count after both the regulation match and the Super Over ended with the scores level.

Despite the switch to red-ball cricket, the Yorkshire batsman believes England being crowned world champions in the one-day format for the first time will help them when they return to Test duty.

"We've taken a huge amount of confidence from the World Cup and that counts for a lot," Root told reporters at Lord's on Tuesday.

"It's something we must capitalise on going into a huge six Tests. The message to the squad is to play with a huge amount of pride and passion." - 'Don't want to sleepwalk' - England are looking to regain the Ashes following a 4-0 drubbing in Australia in 2017/18, having not lost a home series to their arch-rivals in 18 years.

But first come Ireland and Root said: "We don't want to sleepwalk into this. Any Lord's Test match at the start is a good chance to set a precedent for the way we want to play for the rest of the summer.

"I don't want anyone walking into it and not being 100 percent on it.

It's a great chance to lay a marker down." That six Tests have been shoehorned into such a short span following a World Cup is a graphic demonstration of the physical and mental demands being made upon modern cricketers.

"For every international team, the schedule is pretty hectic for everyone," said Root.

"It's tough but it presents a great opportunity as well. You get a chance to get on a roll and put some strong performances in early, which enables you to carry on that momentum.

"Similarly, if it doesn't quite go your way at the start you've got the opportunity to put things right very quickly.

"One of the challenges is making sure we manage everyone well and we are smart with selections and making sure that guys who are picked are fit and firing and ready to go." Ireland's attack will be led by paceman Tim Murtagh, who recently took his 800th first-class cricket and plays for Middlesex-based Lord's.

"He's played a huge amount of cricket and had a huge amount of success at this ground for Middlesex and in county cricket," said Root.

"There's a number of guys in their side who have been around the county circuit...They deserve this opportunity." England will be without leading all-time wicket-taker James Anderson for the Ireland match due to a calf injury, with World Cup-winning opener Jason Roy and fast bowler Olly Stone set to make their Test debuts.

Meanwhile World Cup stars Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have been rested ahead of the Ashes.

But Root insisted: "We won't be taking anyone lightly or under-estimating Ireland in any way."

Related Topics

Cricket Firing Attack World Australia Jos Anderson Superior Ireland New Zealand National University From

Recent Stories

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

6 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, China issue joint statement on strengthening ..

20 minutes ago

UN Security Council Should Deploy Mission to Re-La ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails meeting with Trump ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.