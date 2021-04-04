UrduPoint.com
Rosberg Beats Old Foe Hamilton In Extreme E Opener

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rosberg beats old foe Hamilton in Extreme E opener

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg's team won the inaugural race of the new Extreme E championship in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Former Australian rally champion Molly Taylor and Swede Johan Kristoffersson, a three-time world rallycross winner, shared driving duties in the Rosberg X Racing electric SUV.

In second came the American Andretti team with Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen behind the wheel, with the team created by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg's former Mercedes teammate, in third.

Driving for Hamilton's X44 team were nine-time rally world champion Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez.

They had set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

Extreme E is seeking to highlight the environmental dangers posed to some of the world's most remote regions.

After this weekend's Al-Ula round, the competition will switch to Senegal's Lac Rose, Greenland, the Amazon in Brazil and the glaciers of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina.

As well as setting up environmental legacy projects in the five areas, the series also insists it is promoting gender equality with each team dividing up duties behind the wheel between male and female drivers.

