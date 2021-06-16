UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rose Joins Watford From Tottenham On A Free Transfer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Rose joins Watford from Tottenham on a free transfer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Watford have confirmed the signing of defender Danny Rose on a two-year deal following his departure from Tottenham.

Left-back Rose, 30, was released at the end of his Spurs contract, having spent last season training with the club's under-23s.

The Hornets secured an immediate return to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship last season.

Rose moved to Spurs in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances, being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino's team that challenged for honours and reached the Champions League final in 2019.

However, the experienced defender, who won 29 England caps, found himself out of favour under Jose Mourinho and spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Newcastle.

After vowing to allow his sizeable contract at Spurs to run down, Rose found himself banished to the under-23s set-up and was not even registered in the club's Premier League squad last season.

"I wish we could have won something together but the club are not far away from that and obviously I wish everybody at the club the best of luck going forward," Rose said on the official Tottenham website on his departure.

"It's going to be strange if and when I join a new team because I'm going to be taking a different route to training, but I'm grateful to the club for bringing me in 2007 as a 17-year-old and I feel very privileged to have experienced some of Tottenham's great days."

Related Topics

Loan Newcastle 2019 From Best Premier League Tottenham Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

51 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

1 hour ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.